Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Trading Down 16.3%

Shares of Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) fell 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Nampak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and internationally. The company offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, tubes, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets.

