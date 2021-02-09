Nano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147.20 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $617.21 million and $147.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $4.63 or 0.00009973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.83 or 0.03905154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00413816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.57 or 0.01133696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00497706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00372220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

