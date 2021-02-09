National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.98

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.98 and traded as high as $307.40. National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) shares last traded at $301.00, with a volume of 2,543,656 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.38 ($4.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.98.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

