Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EQOP) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EQOP) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.