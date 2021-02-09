Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.56

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $15.85. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 50,388 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $100.09 million, a P/E ratio of 193.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $93,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.