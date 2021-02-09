Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. Natus Medical reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natus Medical.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NTUS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 1,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,460. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.95 million, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Natus Medical by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

