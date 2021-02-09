Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.29

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 45317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

NLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

