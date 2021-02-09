Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.71 or 0.01048747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.83 or 0.05499243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039911 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.