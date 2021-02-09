Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading 22.5% Higher

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) traded up 22.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.49. 598,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 273,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $103.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.53.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Navios Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

