Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.01. Nemaura Medical shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.14 million, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 687.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

