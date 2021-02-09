Neo (NEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.02 or 0.00065883 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00230760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00192830 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00061234 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.