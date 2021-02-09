NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.05

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.05 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 29076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,862.71 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,080,619.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.