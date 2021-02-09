NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0471 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.39 million and approximately $39.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00222897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00193693 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.