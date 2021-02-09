Nestree Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $1.12 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,202.63 or 0.99912086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00092214 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

