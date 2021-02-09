Netbox Coin Price Hits $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $64,267.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000199 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00225045 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00021545 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008690 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,429,490 coins and its circulating supply is 77,044,770 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.