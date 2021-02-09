NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 425.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NetEase stock opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $128.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

