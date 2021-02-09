Netkoin Market Capitalization Tops $229,148.58 (NTK)

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 189.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Netkoin has traded 67.8% higher against the dollar. Netkoin has a total market capitalization of $229,148.58 and approximately $799.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netkoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netkoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00088442 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netkoin Token Profile

Netkoin is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Netkoin is www.netkoin.com

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netkoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netkoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netkoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.