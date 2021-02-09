Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $276,495.52 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50.
- On Friday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00.
- On Thursday, November 12th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20.
NBIX traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.61. 922,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
