Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $276,495.52 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50.

On Friday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20.

NBIX traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.61. 922,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.