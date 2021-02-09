Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $98,739.75 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Malcolm Lloyd-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. 922,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

