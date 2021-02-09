Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $98,739.75 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Malcolm Lloyd-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. 922,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
