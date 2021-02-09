Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00224360 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008768 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021485 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

