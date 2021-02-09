Neutron Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $220,695.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

