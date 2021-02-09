New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading 6.1% Higher

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $7.67. 2,477,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,687,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.10.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 533.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

