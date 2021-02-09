New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 3.4% Higher

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) shares traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 5,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

New Hope Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

