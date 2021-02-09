New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Trading Down 5.3%

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.58. 13,485,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 4,404,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

