New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,110 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

