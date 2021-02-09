Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

