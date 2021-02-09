Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Down 5.5%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 648,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 813,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $263.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.91.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,681.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 651.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 29.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

