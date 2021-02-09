Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Reaches $0.0003

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $27,790.44 and $13.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

