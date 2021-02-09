Newton (NEW) Price Up 51.9% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00235376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00066999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00191337 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

