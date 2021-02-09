Nexo Trading Up 68.2% Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $967.74 million and $25.73 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

