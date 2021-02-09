NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NXRT opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.