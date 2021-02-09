NEXT.coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,853.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $320,955.25 and approximately $9,853.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.28 or 0.01126587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00495387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009032 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002372 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

