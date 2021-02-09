NEXT Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $14,440.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00377020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

