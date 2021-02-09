NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 1,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29.

About NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

