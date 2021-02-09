NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,985 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. 86,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

