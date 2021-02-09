NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 10.7%

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT)’s share price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.25. 11,490,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 3,015,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00.

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

