Nexxo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (NEXXO)

Nexxo (CURRENCY:NEXXO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Nexxo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexxo has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $276.00 worth of Nexxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexxo has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexxo Profile

Nexxo (NEXXO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. Nexxo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,654,884 coins. Nexxo’s official Twitter account is @NexxoInt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexxo is nexxo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxo is a blockchain powered platform that provides financial and payment solutions to small businesses, ranging from corporate cards to point-of-sale systems. These solutions aim to help grow small businesses’ operations, lower their costs and manage their surrounding ecosystem. NEXXO is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Nexxo

