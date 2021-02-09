NFTLootBox Price Down 3% This Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $756,261.00 and $616,342.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.46 or 0.00072314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00246338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00077171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062691 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

