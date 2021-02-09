Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,223.02

Shares of Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,223.02 and traded as low as $1,195.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,222.50, with a volume of 15,051 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £451.94 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.02.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

