NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.