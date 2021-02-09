Nimiq (NIM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.95 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $42.93 million and $1.95 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.29 or 0.03756432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00361077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.77 or 0.01044575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00463817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00347038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00219457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00019637 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,010,741,611 coins and its circulating supply is 7,266,991,611 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.