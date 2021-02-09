NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 6.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.84. Approximately 94,325,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 114,459,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

