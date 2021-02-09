Niobio Cash Hits Market Cap of $63,854.31 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $63,854.31 and approximately $67.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.