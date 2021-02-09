Niobio Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $64,998.71 and approximately $23.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

