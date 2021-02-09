Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0052 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $326,654.15 and approximately $30.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 108.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.26 or 0.01047278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.58 or 0.05457780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039707 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

