Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 7,710 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $190.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

