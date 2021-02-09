Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.85

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 141142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTTYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

