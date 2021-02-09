NIX (NIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One NIX token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $89,668.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.43 or 0.03734786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00366622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.61 or 0.01080816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.00506947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00353565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00231110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00020166 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,746,374 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

