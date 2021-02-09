NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

