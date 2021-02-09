NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.