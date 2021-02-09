NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 4,773 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

